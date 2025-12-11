Redistricting bill advances to final Senate vote

INDIANAPOLIS — A redistricting bill moved to the Senate's final vote without any amendments Tuesday, but it was a lawmaker's speech — and his claim about protesters — that drew attention from constituents in the hallway.

“They are getting paid to come here,” State Sen. Mike Young, R-Indianapolis, said, referring to the redistricting protesters at the Statehouse. “There is a difference, and we need to recognize that difference. Our districts aren't opposed to this. Democrats are opposed to this and why wouldn't they be."

wrtv

WRTV asked several people in the hallway whether they were being paid to protest.

wrtv

"I wish I was being paid to be here, but nope. I took the time off work like a lot of other people,” Stephanie Kelly, who was outside the chamber with a sign, said.

wrtv

Democrats offered three amendments to the bill; all three failed. At the end of the day, some senators stopped to talk with reporters and said they have been hearing concerns from both Republicans and Democrats who oppose the legislation.

State Sen. Michael Crider, R-Greenfield, who also serves as the majority whip, said the approach this time has been different.

“Typically, on a bill that we are thinking about, I would be calling everybody trying to see where they are at, and I haven't been doing that at all,” he said. “I think we are trying to let people come to their own conclusion and respect their vote whichever way it goes."

wrtv

Crider said he will not vote for the redistricting bill and expressed concern the maps could backfire on Republicans, pointing to upsets in other states.

"I just think you need to be careful when you start messing around with who votes for who and expecting a vote. It's pretty unpredictable a lot of times,” Crider said.

The Senate will go back into session for the final vote at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. If the vote ends in a tie, Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith, a Republican, will cast the deciding vote.

The newly proposed congressional map would divide Marion County into four congressional districts instead of two. Currently, the 7th District is located entirely in Marion County. Under the proposed boundaries, the 7th would still include portions of Marion County but would extend southeast to the Ohio River. Democratic Rep. Andre Carson represents the 7th District.