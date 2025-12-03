Redistricting bill aimed at giving republicans an advantage during the midterms passes out of committee

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a long day of testimony at the statehouse on Tuesday as dozens of Hoosiers braved the weather to weigh in on a proposal to redraw Indiana’s congressional districts. Ultimately, the bill passed out of committee with a vote of 8-5, with only one republican voting against it.

Most of those who spoke opposed the redistricting plan; only two people spoke in favor.

Before testimony began, lawmakers debated the legislation and raised concerns about threats some have received, including “swatting” and bomb threats. During that exchange, the author of the redistricting bill, Republican state Rep. Ben Smaltz, confronted Democrats and defended the need to redraw the maps, saying they were specifically drawn for political advantage. Smaltz also said he has been the target of threats.

"I wasn't thrilled when somebody threatened my life and my family’s life, and I think there are certainly people on both sides that are trying to apply inappropriate pressure,” Smaltz said.

Faith groups, voting-rights organizations and private citizens filled the hearing to urge lawmakers to reject the bill. Former Lt. Gov. Sue Ellspermann testified against redistricting and joined other elected officials in expressing disdain for the proposal.

"This is not about fixing broken maps to better represent Indiana,” Ellspermann said. “We have fair maps. Ones which have performed some might say over-performed for the republican majority.”

Most testimony from constituents was respectful, though some speakers mocked lawmakers and accused them of being scared for trying to pass the redistricting measure.

The newly drawn map divides Marion County into four separate districts, meaning a congressperson elected in one of those districts could represent voters in downtown Indianapolis and some of the southernmost parts of the state.

Supporters of the plan say other states redraw maps for political reasons and ask why Indiana should not do the same. Nathan Roberts, who supports redistricting, challenged critics during testimony.

"When was the last time you heard an Indiana Democrat demand Republican congressional seats in New England or Illinois?” Nathan Roberts, who supports redistricting, said. “New England's congressional delegation has 21 Democrats and zero Republicans this despite New England voting for Kamala Harris by just 18 points, which is less than Indiana voted for Trump, but we give democrats two seats."

The bill now heads to the full House for further discussion. It must go through a second and third reading before members vote on it later this week.