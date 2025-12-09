Redistricting bill passes out of Senate Elections committee with a vote of 6-3

INDIANAPOLIS — 127 people testified at a Senate committee hearing on a proposed redistricting bill, a far larger turnout than at a recent House hearing where only two people spoke in favor.

Each speaker received two minutes and the committee chair monitored the time closely. Those who supported the measure were critical of senators who have not publicly backed the move.

WRTV

"Senators, I urge you not to just be in office but be in power, use that power to save our federal republic,” Mike Morris, a Hoosier in favor of redistricting and a representative from the Lafayette Citizens in Action, said.

"Is it political? Yes,” Sue Lyle, a Hamilton County resident in favor of redistricting, said. “It is not a bad thing, by simply being political. The other party has carried out this strategy for a number of years. It its time to rebalance. Make it happen, Indiana. Vote yes for redistricting. It will matter across our country."

During the House testimony last week, only two people spoke in favor of redistricting. There were a few dozen who showed support in the Senate committee.

A large number of people opposed to redistricting gathered outside the Senate chamber and were audible inside. Several speakers called the move racist and unnecessary, noting that about 40% of the state voted Democratic in the 2020 election.

WRTV

"Once it has vanquished the democrats, who is next?” Leon Bates, a Hoosier who Opposes Redistricting, said. “Hindus? Jews? Muslims? Perhaps Christians against Catholics. Indiana has been down this ragged road before. It did not end well for Indiana nor Republicans."

"If this redistricting is really what Hoosiers wanted, then why wait until now?” asked Maggie Valentine, a Hoosier from northwest Indiana who opposes redistricting. “Why not change the map during the required redistricting cycle in 2020?"

Later in the committee, the Chair of the elections Committee, Senator Mike Gaskill, was asked if racial data was taken into consideration when the maps were drawn. Gaskill said that it wasn't, which brought concern to democrats in regards to the Voting Rights Act.

Sen. Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville and the Senate President Pro Tem, did not indicate a position on the bill.

"We are all going to find out on Thursday,” Bray said. “People are having a conversation about it, and Senators know there is going to be a chance to vote on it."

WRTV

Democrats offered several amendments to the bill. Sen. Walker, a Republican, joined Democrats in voting for some amendments, which ultimately failed.

One proposal, Amendment 20, would have required the state comptroller to issue a warrant to the treasurer of state ordering distribution from the state general fund to the county treasurer in an amount equal to how much it will cost county clerks to address the new maps — a cost Marion County Clerk officials say could total hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not more than $1 million. Sen. Walker joined Democrats in favor of the amendment, but it ultimately failed.

The committee started at 1:30 PM and went well past 7:00 p.m. Ultimately, the bill moved to the full senate with a vote of 6-3.

State Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute), who voted to advance the bill to full senate, released this statement:

"Today, in my service on the Senate Committee on Elections [iga.in.gov], I voted to advance House Bill 1032 [iga.in.gov] to the floor of the Indiana Senate for second and third readings.



"My vote was made with respect for those in favor and those against this important legislation, while affirming my belief that HB 1032 deserves continued vetting by and debate among the members of the entire Indiana Senate.



"I take the importance of listening very seriously, and will continue to listen with an open mind."

Karen Tallian, Indiana Democratic Party Chair, released this statement following the news of the bill's advancement:

“A functioning two-party system creates checks and balances, and oversight against corruption and keeps the legislators accountable to ‘We the People.’ A democracy only works when the public believes that elections matter, and that choosing our representatives reflects voter preference.



“The Indiana General Assembly has rules: redistricting happens every ten years. These rules are not obstacles. They are safety nets. Upholding the rules is not an act of weakness, it is an act of responsibility, maintaining the integrity of the process.



“I speak as a former legislator who is concerned about the legitimacy and credibility of the institution. I speak as the current Indiana Democratic Party Chair who is concerned about the continued existence of a viability of the two-party system and I speak as a resident of NWI who is concerned about my community of interests.”

It now heads to the full Senate for second and third reading. Senators are set to make a final decision on Thursday.