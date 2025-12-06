INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House of Representatives passed a redistricting bill Friday afternoon, sending the measure to the state Senate for consideration.

As lawmakers voted in the House chambers, a large rally took place downstairs supporting the redistricting effort.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Turning Point Action rally backs Indiana redistricting as House passes bill

Turning Point Action held the "All in for Indiana" rally. The organization, founded by political activist Charlie Kirk, focuses on voter outreach and advocacy.

WRTV

Governor Mike Braun and Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith joined student activists from local colleges and universities at the event.

Rachel Cooper, founder and president of IU Indianapolis' Turning Point USA chapter, spoke at the rally.

"What Turning Point USA was trying to do today is show this is the Hoosier people that want this change to happen because we are fed up with rolling over for the Democrats," Cooper said.

WRTV

Turning Point Action tells WRTV they met with senators, urging them to vote for the new maps.

Randy Niemeyer attended the rally and said it's important for Indiana to take a stand.

"It's important for Indiana to stand up for the entire country and make sure they do the right thing for the United States of America," Niemeyer said.

WRTV

Sheila Madjecki, a Lake County voter supporting redistricting, emphasized unity among supporters.

"The message is we won't be decimated by states like New York, California and Illinois. We will stand together. We are united for 9-0, it will be a difference in Washington and in conservative values: faith family and freedom," Madjecki said.

Counter-protesters against redistricting lined the third floor above the rally. Many held signs and yelled down to the crowd below.

Those opposing redistricting call it cheating and argue Indiana's Democratic voters deserve a voice.

They want lawmakers to focus on issues that matter to Hoosiers, like the cost of childcare and utility bills. WRTV has extensively covered redistricting, including several protests held by those against redistricting over the last several weeks.

WRTV

The Senate will open its session at 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

After the bill is introduced, it will immediately go to committee at 1:30 p.m., providing a chance for public input. The final Senate vote is expected Thursday, December 12.