Researchers at Purdue work to speed up electric vehicle charging

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University engineers are trying to speed up the transition to electric vehicle use by speeding up the time it takes to charge them.

Researchers have invented a new patent-pending charging station cable that would fully charge certain electric vehicles in under five minutes. That's about the same time it takes to fill up a gas tank.

They are working to develop an alternative cooling method to prevent battery overheating with a charging cable that can deliver an increased current.

Currently, charging times can range from 20 minutes to hours.

Ford Motor Company is supporting the research.

The goal is to test Purdue's prototype on electric vehicles within the next two years.