Santa makes virtual visit to Riley Hospital for Children

INDIANAPOLIS — As he continues to make his list and check it twice, Santa took a break from work at the North Pole to virtually visit with kids at Riley Hospital for Children.

With jingle bells and elves in hands, hospital staff held the tablet as Santa wished families a Merry Christmas and asked what they would like for the holidays this year. Some of them even had wish lists ready!

"Mrs. Claus and I are so very, very proud of you," Santa told one child. "You keep up the good work, alright? I'll be seeing you in 16 more sleeps."

Santa's elves, with the help of Riley staff, delivered books and blankets as part of the visit.