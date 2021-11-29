Six injured after driver goes through front of AT&T store

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says six people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a driver drove into the front of an AT&T store.

IMPD says the incident happened around 4 p.m. at the store in the 4300 block of N. Lafayette Road.

Officer William Young says the vehicle was parked outside the store and for some reason the vehicle entered the front of the store.

The female driver has been taken into custody but is a person of interest at this time and not a suspect, according to Young.

There were multiple 911 calls made and the investigation is active.