Some IndyGo stops to close, routes to detour beginning Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — As IndyGo prepares for construction of the Purple Line, which will connect the cities of Indianapolis and Lawrence, utility relocation work will cause some bus stops to close and routes to take a detour for a few days.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 29:

Route 26 northbound service will experience stop closures at 38th Street and Keystone Avenue and 39th Street and Keystone Avenue.

The stops at 36th Street and Keystone Avenue and Millersville Road and Keystone Avenue will be open in result of a detour between 38th Street and Millersville Road.

Southbound service for Route 26 will continue as normal.

The westbound stop at 38th Street and Keystone Avenue on Routes 4 and 39 will be closed. Riders can walk to the 38th Street and Temple Avenue stop, which will be open for service. Eastbound service will continue as normal.

No detours on Routes 4 and 39 are expected.



IndyGo says construction is expected to last through Friday, Dec. 3.

Riders who are affected by these adjustments can plan their trip by referring to Google Maps, the Transit app or going to IndyGo's website.