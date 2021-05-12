2021 Regional Scripps Spelling Bee winners honored at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS — Three central Indiana students are celebrating big wins in the prestigious world of spelling.

The first, second, and third-place winners of the Regional Scripps Spelling Bee received trophies on Tuesday at the IUPUI Campus Center.

Most of this year's competition is being held virtually. This comes after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's National Spelling Bee.

Park Tudor eighth grade Pritikaa Biswas places first in regionals. This is her final year of eligibility.

"This is probably one of my biggest dreams since third grade, and it's super exciting to go back to Scripps one more time, and since this is my last time, I'm trying to really push through with all the studying and I'm just so happy that I got to make it one more time! And I'm really trying to work hard to win for all my friends, family, myself and Indiana," Biswas said.

IUPUI is a sponsor of the Central Indiana Scripps Regional Spelling Bee.

The national competition will wrap up on July 8, with the top 10 to 12 spellers facing off on the ESPN campus at Walt Disney World.

