Park Tudor 8th grader to represent central Indiana in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

INDIANAPOLIS — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is returning after a year off due to the pandemic.

Seven spellers from Indiana are among the more than 200 students competing.

One of the students representing central Indiana is Park Tudor eighth grader, Pritikaa Biswas.

“Since it's my last time, I'm trying to really push through with all the studying and I'm just so happy that I got to make it one more time,” she said.

Pritikaa took part in the Scripps Spelling Bee in sixth grade, tying for the 51st place in the competition. Last year, she made it to regionals but the pandemic forced the competition to be canceled.

“It was pretty difficult after all the studying we did it was hard because you lose an entire year and we only have six years and it's really difficult competition,” Pritikaa said.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will begin with the first few rounds virtually starting on June 12. Pritikaa is speller number 23 in the preliminary round that will air on ESPN 3.

“I’m really trying to work hard to win for all of my friends family myself and Indiana,” she said

“She has been trying for this over the years and she has been working hard and making sacrifices," Deblina Sharma, Pritikaa's mother said. “So finally this happened and we are really happy and excited for her.”

The top 10 to 12 spellers will gather in-person the finals on July 8 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.