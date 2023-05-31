Sixth grader represents Bloomington in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Six Hoosier students took the stage in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday.

Reid Shaw qualified after winning his regional competition in Bloomington.

"This is a really talented region, I got a lot of competition in the regional Spelling Bee, and even in my school spelling bee, so I'm honored to represent such a talented region," Shaw said.

The University Elementary School 6th grader arrived to Washington D.C. with his family last week, ahead of the competition.

The MLB fan went to a Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres baseball game. He even got an autograph from one of his favorite players, Juan Soto.

Courtesy: Brian Shaw

Unfortunately, Shaw was eliminated from the spelling bee after spelling sopapilla incorrect.

WRTV asked him what it means to have made it to the national competition.

"It's pretty cool to be going to this because it's something that I've wanted for several years. Back when I started spelling bee in second grade. I used to watch it on TV every year and I was like, that's so cool and that's incredible. Those kids are amazing," Shaw said.

Spellers can compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee up until eighth grade and can't be older than 15.

Gavin Sigua from Indianapolis, Achyut Ethiraj from Ft. Wayne and Sharanya Kar from Lafayette are still in the competition.

Scripps National Spelling Bee

The quarterfinals will be streamed on ION Plus, Bounce XL and spellingbee.com from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

The semifinals will be streamed on ION Plus, Bounce XL and spellingbee.com from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.on

Wednesday, May 31. The semifinals broadcast will air on ION and Bounce from 8 to 10 p.m on Wednesday, May 31.

The finals will air live in primetime on ION and Bounce from 8 to10 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

