Indiana State Fair Announces "REWIND: A VHS Revival" Exhibit for 2026

Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Fair is set to take a nostalgic trip back to the golden age of home video with its upcoming exhibit, REWIND: A VHS Revival, debuting in 2026. Following the success of the Art of Music Experience: Vinyl Revival exhibit, Fair officials are excited to introduce this immersive tribute to the VHS era.

The REWIND exhibit will celebrate the iconic, hand-painted movie poster art that defined pop culture from the 1980s to the early 2000s.

Visitors can look forward to a collection of large-scale works originally created by Art & Sign Productions, showcasing visuals from both cult classics and blockbuster hits.

The exhibit will feature themed activations, a movie poster gallery, live painting sessions, and a retro-inspired Moulin Rouge cocktail lounge.

“The success of this year’s Vinyl Revival showed us that our guests love taking a trip down memory lane, but they also want it done in a fresh, artistic way,” said Anna Whelchel, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer for the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. “REWIND: A VHS Revival will take that same immersive energy and transport guests back to the blockbuster video era, when movie nights started in the aisles of your favorite video store.

The announcement was made during the final weekend of the Vinyl Revival exhibit, inviting fairgoers to experience a taste of what's to come.

For those wanting to relive the nostalgia before it ends, the Vinyl Revival exhibit is open through the fair's closing weekend from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., included with admission.

