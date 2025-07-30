Know before you go: Your guide to the 2025 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over are expected to attend the Indiana State Fair, one of Indiana's most beloved summer traditions, to celebrate the Hoosier spirit and agricultural legacy. Fair organizers are excited to welcome guests and want them to have a fun and safe experience.

In this guide, you will find the latest on parking, transportation, gate access and safety protocols for the 15-day celebration.

RTV6 | Payton Marshall

Dates, Hours of Operation and Tickets

The Indiana State Fair runs from Friday, August 1, through Sunday, August 17, and is closed on Mondays.

The gates open daily at 8 a.m. On Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the Fair is open until 11 p.m. with the last entry at 8 p.m. On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, the Fair is open until 10 p.m. with the last entry at 8 p.m.

Organizers suggest purchasing tickets and parking online ahead of time for quicker entry and potential savings.

Online, guests will find detailed maps, schedules, food, entertainment and more so they can plan their perfect visit.

Getting to the Fair: Transportation and Parking

There are multiple ways to get to the fairgrounds, according to organizers.

If you are planning to drive yourself to the fair, on-site parking is available, costing $10 per vehicle. HERE, you can access real-time updates, parking maps and capacity alerts.

New this year is Gate 5, the southbound access, which is designed to accommodate increased traffic flow into the grounds. Fair organizers are encouraging visitors to use Gate 5 for the easiest entry.

For those taking IndyGo, Routes 4, 39 and the Purple Line will drop off right at the Fair's main entrance.

For those planning to use ride-share services, like Uber and Lyft, the drop-off location is 3773 Woodland Avenue. Guests will enter at Gate 7 on 38th Street.

If you are choosing to bike to the Fair, you can enjoy a scenic, car-free route via the Nickel Plate Trail or Monon Trail. Fair organizers say that free bike parking is available at Gates 2 and 3 along 42nd Street. Cyclists can also take the Pedal and Park location at the Monon Trail near 38th Street and get a $1 off admission coupon at Gates 1 and 2.

RTV6

Safety and Minor Policy

Fair organizers say they are committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all guests and are implementing numerous safety measures to ensure that.

Visitors can expect security screenings at all public entry points, including walk-through metal detectors and bag checks.

Public safety coverage from Indiana State Police, local law enforcement, EMS and Fairgrounds security will be on-site 24/7. Fair organizers say First Aid stations staffed by licensed medical professionals will be located throughout the fairgrounds.

The Indiana State Fair is enforcing an evening Minor Policy to maintain a family-friendly environment.

After 6 p.m. daily, 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, all guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. A photo ID may be required for age verification.

RTV6 | Payton Marshall

Weather and Traffic

Fair organizers encourage folks to check the weather forecasts when planning their visits so they can come prepared for all types of weather, including sunscreen, hats, water bottles or umbrellas. Air-conditioned buildings will be located throughout the fairgrounds so guests can cool off on hot days. Refill water bottle stations will also be available on-site. Emergency shelter plans for severe weather are in place in case of storms.

Organizers recommend arriving early in the day to avoid traffic backups, especially on weekends.

For the latest in traffic updates, shuttle status and weather notices, check the Fair social media channels.