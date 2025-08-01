The Indiana State Fair Kicks Off: Here’s what to expect on opening day!

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday, August 1, marks the opening day of the Indiana State Fair, starting at 8 a.m. With a beautiful forecast of 75°F and no rain expected, it’s the perfect day for families to enjoy all the fair has to offer.

This year’s theme, "Soundtrack of Summer," promises a lively atmosphere filled with music, rides, and tasty treats.

Highlights of the Day Include:

Indiana State Fair Band Day: High school bands from around Indiana will compete in a music showdown, beginning at 9 a.m. and culminating in the finals at 8 p.m.

Three Dog Night: The famous pop-rock band will entertain fans with their classic hits at 7:30 p.m. on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

Big Top Circus: Enjoy thrilling circus acts, including aerialists and a human cannonball, at the Big Top Zone throughout the day.

Children can get hands-on experience at the FFA Brick Wall Build Zone and take a ride on miniature motorcycles in the Tiny Tots Riding Experience.

Other fun activities include the Wolves of the World show at Meijer Family Fun Park and the Dock Dogs Competition, where talented dogs perform incredible leaps into water.

Don’t miss the Indiana State Fair Mascot Games at 5:30 p.m., where beloved characters will compete in fun challenges that the whole family can cheer for.

With so much to see and do, the Indiana State Fair is set for an opening day filled with fun for everyone.