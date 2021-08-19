Watch
News State Fair Tragedy

Indiana State Fair Tragedy: 10 Years Later

August 13, 2011, is a day concertgoers at the Indiana State Fair will never forget. Seven people died as a result of the collapse and 40 others were injured. 10 years later we're hearing their stories of survivial, sorrow and strength.
Posted at 4:08 PM, Aug 19, 2021
Watch the WRTV Special "Indiana State Fair Tragedy: 10 Years Later" in the video player above.

