Saturday, August 13, 2011, is a date those who were at the Indiana State Fair that night will never forget.

In an instant, a strong gust of wind led to tragedy - heavy pieces of the grandstand stage collapsed onto fans. Fairgoers worked side-by-side with first responders to save lives.

Seven people died as a result of the collapse, more than 40 others were injured and survived.

Ten years later, we're sharing stories of sorrow, survival and strength from those who were there that night.

Watch the WRTV Special "Indiana State Fair Tragedy: 10 Years Later" in the video player above.

