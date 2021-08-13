State Fair stage collapse survivor finding purpose in life 10 years later

INDIANAPOLIS — Jade Carrero does not take life for granted.

Carrero was one of the youngest survivors of the Indiana State Fair stage collapse on Aug. 13, 2011. She was 10 years old the night she was buried in debris.

Carrero and her mother, Shannon Walcott-Radin, made it a tradition to attend concerts. At the time, Sugarland was among her favorites.

When the tragedy unfolded at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Carrero was separated from her mother and saved by a nurse and rushed to the hospital.

"She was able to find me," she said. "I was one of the first people found and she absolutely breathed for me. I was knocked unconscious. It was possible that I would not be able to walk, talk, function because of the injury I sustained. I have a scar that goes from the middle down to the side of my head. They had to open my skull and let my brain breathe. My brain was inflamed."

WRTV photo Jade Carrero was 10 years old when she was injured in a stage collapse before a Sugarland concert at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Aug. 13, 2011.

Carrero and mother spent weeks receiving medical care. The road to recovery was long.

Carreo, who lived in Ohio, now calls Florida home. On Aug. 7, she marked her one-year anniversary to the love of her life, Luke. The wedding photos capture a glimpse of the joy they share.

Her marriage, her faith and her family are what matter most. And, 10 years later, Aug. 13, 2011 shaped her passion for being involved and being present.

"I thought so many times, 'I could have died. Why am I here?' she said. "I can't take this life for granted and nobody can. You are here. You're breathing. You have a purpose. A purpose for your life. God still has more for you. He's not done with you yet."