American Dairy Association shares details of Dairy Bar menu

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dairy Bar from the American Dairy Association returns to the Indiana State Fair this year with numerous delicious options.

The Dairy Bar is located on Main Street opposite the Indiana Farmers Coliseum inside a replica of a round dairy barn.

This year, the Dairy Bar will have more than one featured grilled cheese. They are featuring the Hot Honey Pepperoni Pull and the Melty Mess.

The Hot Honey Pepperoni Pull is made with sourdough bread, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, hot honey and Italian seasoning. The Melty Mess features Havarti, cheddar and muenster on sourdough bread.

Fairgoers will also be happy to hear the popular fried mozzarella sticks are returning as well as multiple delicious milkshake options.

