Fall Creek Pavilion unveiled at Indiana State Fairgrounds following 18-month, $50 million renovation

INDIANAPOLIS — The newly renovated Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds was unveiled today, as well as plans for the use of the pavilion.

The century old Swine Barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds underwent an 18-month, $50 million renovation. It will hold its first event at the 2023 State Fair.

The Swine Barn was originally a Best-in-Class Livestock Facility and will now be used to host a variety of events, according to fairground officials.

Officials say the pavilion was specifically designed to host indoor track and field events. The fairgrounds will be partnering with the USA Track & Field Organization.

A portable 200-meter, banked track will be installed to annually host local, regional, national and international events.

Courtesy Indiana State Fairgrounds 2023



The building will be the host of the 2025 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships.

“The opening of this world-class facility in Indianapolis is a significant milestone which underlines the immense commitment by the state of Indiana to the sport of track and field” Max Siegel, CEO of USA Track & Field, said. “The pavilion will not only serve as a field for numerous national and prestigious events but, during the winter months, will transform into a national-standard indoor track. Moreover, it will serve as a hub for camps of all levels, coaching education clinics, and a center for athletes training at all levels to nurture talent and promote excellence in track and field. This multi-use facility will be an active part of our community here in Indianapolis, where we are proud to be based.”

Courtesy Indiana State Fairgrounds 2023



The new pavilion sits at 196,000 total square-feet with 118,000 square-feet of show floor, a 14,000 square-foot lobby, and 80,000 square-feet of clear space. The facility has 25-foot ceilings.

“Agriculture is the only economy in the world that touches every person on this planet because it centers on food. Having a facility at the Indiana State Fairgrounds where we celebrate agriculture, not just a couple weeks in the summer, but year round creates tremendous opportunity for ushering in the next generation of innovation while paying deep respect to the traditions and legacies that made this facility and this place possible,” Mitch Frazier, Indiana State Fair Commission Chairman, said.

The new facility will also host the nation’s largest swine show, The Exposition, produced by the National Swine Registry, in 2024 and 2025.

“We are thrilled to bring our event to this new facility in Indianapolis. The Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion will be a great host for our exhibitors and guests and will be truly one of the best livestock pavilions in the country,” Matt Claeys, National Swine Registry CEO, said.

The Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion will also play a role in the State Fairground’s economic impact and provide new job opportunities, officials say.

The 2023 Indiana State Fair will be held from July 28 to August 20, and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

