Indiana State Fair announces 2023 Fair Food Favorites

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair unveiled new must-have items to try at this year’s State Fair.

Fairgoers wait annually for the announcement of new Fair Food Favorites and this year’s items won’t disappoint.

In addition to these tasty treats, fairgoers can expect the classic selections across a wide variety of 140 different food stands.

The 2023 Indiana State Fair returns July 28 and will run until Aug. 20. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

BBQ Pig Wings (Offered by Indiana Pork)

The BBQ bone-in pork wing comes from the bottom of the ham and consists of tender, dark meat that is full of delicious flavors! There is a single small bone running through the center with a small handle sticking out – it’s pork without a fork!

Bratchos (Offered by Urick Concessions)

Tortilla Chips topped with a sizzling Bratwurst, creamy hatch queso, zesty jalapeños, fire roasted salsa, and a dollop of Sour Cream. It's the ultimate fiesta on a plate that will leave you craving more with every crunchy bite.

Buffalo Pork-n-Mac (Offered by Nitro Hog BBQ)

A bowl of homemade mac-n-cheese with pulled pork, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing drizzled on top.

Cherry Lemonade Twister (Offered by Twisted Drinks and Food)

Eat, drink and be cherry! Keep it bright and Cardinal red with a citrus refresher made to shake it up for celebrations big & small. In partnership with Ball State University... Chirp Chirp Cherry!

Chocolate Glazed Popcorn (Offered by Olde Tyme Poppin Korn)

Popped the old fashion way, but with a tasty chocolate glaze and a hint of salt.

Cinnamon Crunch Corn (Offered by Fairlivin Concessions)

Shredded sweet corn on the cob in butter, topped with a cinnamon toast crunch and a cream cheese icing.

Deep Fried Corn on a Stick (Offered by Cantina Louies by Meatball Factory)

A 6-inch ear of corn on a stick seasoned then dipped into a buttermilk and egg mixture and then rolled into a flour corn meal with spice, then placed in the fryer until it is a golden brown and topped off with mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese. A little Cholula hot sauce pack is handed out with each one to enhance the flavor and give it a good kick!

Deep Fried Sandwich Cookie Ale (Offered by Sun King Brewery & Spirits)

Deep-Fried Sandwich Cookies is an Oatmeal Milk Porter made with oats, lactose, chocolate malt, and 300lbs of chocolate sandwich cookies.

Elote Street Corn Pizza (Offered by DG Concession)

Signature crust topped with a mixed base of mozzarella and cotija cheese, corn, jalapeños, a drizzle of chipotle mayo, a sprinkle of tajin, and crushed ranch tortilla chips for added crunch.

Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn in a Cup (Offered by Wilson Concessions)

Corn, nacho cheese, Flaming Hot Cheetos, and tajin served in a cup.

Gimme S’more Bourbon Shake (Offered by Urick Concessions)

A summer staple, but as a boozy milkshake with the help of Hotel Tango's Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon. Creamy vanilla ice cream, milk, and Shmallow Bourbon blended together and topped with the classic s'mores essentials.

Hoosier Burger Mango (Offered by Black Leaf Vegan, LLC)

Born in the Hoosier State, this one of a kind plant-based burger patty submerged in our unique Black Leaf sauce (teriyaki bbq), topped with fresh mango salsa and vegan cheddar cheese on a buttery brioche bun is the best of what Indiana has to offer.

Indiana Hardwood Nachos (Offered by Twisted Drinks and Food)

Nacho chips layered with queso cheese, homemade Indiana street corn and then drizzled with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce to top it off!

Italian Melt (Offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)

Provolone and basil pesto on sourdough, served with marinara sauce for dipping.

Lemon Drop Drizzle (Offered by R&W Concessions)

5 mini sponge cakes with lemon icing dipped in funnel cake batter, deep fried to a golden brown, dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing. Ooey Gooey Deliciousness!

Nutellaphant Ear (Offered by Urick Concessions)

A whimsical twist on a State Fair favorite! Fried dough generously slathered with velvety Nutella, and topped with strawberries and bananas. A final sprinkle of powdered sugar adds the perfect touch of sweetness and nostalgia meets pure delight in every bite!

Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel (Offered by Wilson Concessions)

A jumbo pretzel with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese.

S’mores Funnel Cake (Offered by LT Concessions LLC)

Funnel Cake with marshmallow drizzle, Hershey's Chocolate and graham cracker crumble.

Sirloin Tip Fries (Offered by SW Concessions)

A base of curly fries cooked to a golden brown and topped with cheese, Sirloin Tips, and of course A1 steak sauce.

Smoked Bologna Burnt Ends (Offered by Red Frazier Bison)

Smoked bologna burnt ends served with pickles and mustard.

Spicy Sweet Chili Walking Taco (Offered by Georgia’s Kitchen)

Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream.

Street Corn Pizza (Offered by Swains Pizza on a Stick)

Fresh dough made daily topped with a homemade white sauce, sprinkled with a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, finished off with fire roasted corn, a generous dusting of chili lime seasoning and cilantro then baked to perfection.

The Dirty Dog (Offered by R&W Concessions)

The Hoosier Slam Dunk Caramel Apple Surprise (Offered by Jessop Candy Products)

Cinnamon sugared apple slices with hot caramel sauce, nuts, sprinkles, optional mini chocolate chips or chocolate sauce, whipped cream, cherry and topped with cotton candy.

The Indiana Grown Burger (Offered by Red Frazier Bison)

Red Frazier Bison Burger 1/4lb Patty, Rice’s Farm Quality Meats Bacon, Metal Honey Foods Burger Jam, Rising Creek Goat Cheese, Dillman Farm’s Bread & Butter Pickles, and Cornerstone Bread Pretzel Bun.

The Mac Daddy Empanada (Offered by Gobble Gobble)

The newest twist on our Original Mac Daddy! The cheesy mac and cheese and the pulled BBQ Turkey combo stuffed in the empanada, is one you don't want to miss this year!

The Walking Burger (Offered by Indiana Ribeye)

Regular or BBQ chips with a hamburger cut into bite sized pieces and a scoop of our cowboy beans, made right at our stand! Add a fork and you are ready to explore the rest of the fair!

Vanilla Dream Coffee Ice Cream Soda (Offered by Hooks Drug Store Museum and Soda Fountain)

Vanilla flavored iced coffee topped with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream and whipped topping.

Wicked Chicken N Waffles (Offered by Urick Concessions)

An infinitely hot take on the classic chicken and waffles. The Wicked Chicken N Waffles features chicken tenders sandwiched between two waffles drenched in Mike's Hot Honey, and topped with crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos.