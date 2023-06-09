Indiana State Fair holds job fair, looking to fill hundreds of seasonal positions

INDIANAPOLIS — There are just 50 days until the Indiana State Fair, and you can play a role in making it a special time for visitors across the state.

The fair is looking to fill hundreds of seasonal positions. They need help with parking, security, tractor shuttles, education exhibits and information booths.

The fair held a hiring event today, hoping to fill those jobs as soon as possible.

If you were unable to attend the hiring event, you can visit the State Fair Employment Office, located in Fall Creek Pavilion, beginning June 13. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fair officials say there are morning, afternoon and overnight shifts open for future employees.

Positions start at $10 an hour. However, supervisor and equipment operation positions pay more. Employees can expect 40-hour work weeks with opportunities to work over-time.

Applicants are asked to bring their resume if they have one. Knowledge about the Fair is not a prerequisite.

The state fair runs from July 28 to August 20 and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays this year.

For more information or to download an application for seasonal employment, click here.

