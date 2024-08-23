Indiana State Fair see attendance increase again

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair saw an increase in attendance despite a heat wave during the opening weekend.

According to the State Fair, their attendance grew by nearly 14,000 people this year.

In 2024, attendance reached 854,236. This is an increase from 840,414 in 2023.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of this year’s Indiana State Fair,” said Cindy Hoye, Executive Director, Indiana State Fair Commission. “The fair is an annual testament to the hard work and dedication of our leadership, staff, youth competitors, partners, volunteers, and all participants. We are grateful to all our fairgoers who came out this year to celebrate this iconic summertime tradition.”

The Fair also says figures show that attendees stayed longer during each visit this year than in years past.

More than 10,000 exhibitors & youth competitors showed or displayed a combined 52,000 animal and non-animal projects.

“This year was special in many ways," Hoye said. "Each year has its own memories, and the 2024 Indiana State Fair was one of our best! The Art & Nature of Fun theme, with our partners at Newfields, brought incredible new exhibits & immersive experiences for our guests.”

