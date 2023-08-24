Watch Now
Indiana State Fair sees small increase in 2023 attendance

Indiana State Fair
Posted at 1:29 PM, Aug 24, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has shared they experienced a slight increase in attendance for a second straight yet.

The 166th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday with a measured attendance of 840,414.

This is an increase of about 3,000 from 2022.

2022 saw around 7,000 more attendees than 2021.

“This year marks such a special moment in our history. Not only did we unveil the World-Class, premiere livestock facility in the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, but we also celebrated the State that Grew the Game of Basketball, with our great partners at Pacers Sports & Entertainment. 2023 was a remarkable and memorable year!” said Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission executive director. “Watching 4-Hers and families showing livestock and making memories in our newly renovated swine barn, which is already packed full of a century of traditions, was nothing short of remarkable.

The fair also shared their new minor policy proved successful and many vendors experienced record sales.

