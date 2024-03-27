Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Indiana

Mega Millions Jackpot
Nam Y. Huh/AP
A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Mega Millions Jackpot
Posted at 8:09 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 08:09:50-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Though the $1.13 billion dollar winning ticket was sold in New Jersey, the Hoosier state isn't walking away empty handed.

According to the Mega Millions website, Indiana had one of 13 tickets that matched five numbers but missed the Mega Ball number.

Matching five numbers without the Mega Ball equals a $1 million win.

It has not yet been announced where in Indiana the ticket was sold.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing: 7-11-22-29-38 with Mega Ball number of 4.

WATCH | The latest headlines in Indiana on March 27

Latest Headlines | March 27, 7am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!