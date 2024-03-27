$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Though the $1.13 billion dollar winning ticket was sold in New Jersey, the Hoosier state isn't walking away empty handed.

According to the Mega Millions website, Indiana had one of 13 tickets that matched five numbers but missed the Mega Ball number.

Matching five numbers without the Mega Ball equals a $1 million win.

It has not yet been announced where in Indiana the ticket was sold.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing: 7-11-22-29-38 with Mega Ball number of 4.

