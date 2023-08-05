2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Crawfordsville home explosion

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two people were killed and one was injured in a house explosion in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.

Officials were called to the 2900 block of West 400 North at 8:23 a.m.

Dee Jeffords

Two people were found dead in the house. A third person made it out of the house and was airlifted to a local hospital.

DeAntha Wright

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

DeAntha Wright



The Montgomery County Coroner will release the identities of the deceased after their family is notified.

This is a developing story.