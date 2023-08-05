2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Crawfordsville home explosion

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two people were killed and one was injured in a house explosion in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.
Officials were called to the 2900 block of West 400 North at 8:23 a.m.
Two people were found dead in the house. A third person made it out of the house and was airlifted to a local hospital.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
The Montgomery County Coroner will release the identities of the deceased after their family is notified.
This is a developing story.