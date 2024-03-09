2 dead, 2 airlifted to hospital with “serious injuries” following southern Indiana crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Two people died and two others were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash in southern Indiana Friday morning.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to State Road 37 near Gun Club Road in Mitchell at 10 a.m. on reports of a serious crash.

A preliminary investigation shows a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, which had three passengers inside of it, was traveling southbound on State Road 37. A 2006 Dodge Ram truck was driving northbound on the road.

Police say the Chevrolet veered to the left side of the roadway at a high speed to pass an uninvolved vehicle that was turning right from southbound State Road 37 into a private driveway.

While attempting to pass the vehicle, the Chevrolet collided with the Dodge truck, which was being driven by 21-year-old Braighton Ames, of Paoli.

Police say the roadway was marked with a double yellow line to indicate it was a no passing zone.

The impact resulted in the Dodge truck traveling airborne off the right side of the roadway and overturning, police say. The Chevrolet suffered “catastrophic damage” and came to rest in the middle of the roadway.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 32-year-old Jordon Williams, of Paoli, and a passenger, identified as 73-year-old Gunther Oberth, of Orleans, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A third occupant of the Chevrolet, identified as 28-year-old Tanaea Harkness, was airlifted to a hospital in Louisville.