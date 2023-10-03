Watch Now
2 Hoosiers hit big money in Monday's Powerball drawing

Posted at 2:01 PM, Oct 03, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Though the grand prize wasn't hit and will roll over to Wednesday night's drawing, two Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets should be checked because they landed their purchaser big prizes.

A ticket sold in Terre Haute hit four out of five numbers and the Powerball PowerPlay 2X number to pull in $100,000. A second ticket, purchased in Franklin hit four out of five numbers at the Powerball number to win $50,000.

The $100,000 winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was purchased at Thornton’s #80 located at 2330 S. 3rd St. in Terre Haute.

The $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s #3499 located at 3048 N. Morton St. in Franklin.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 4, is an estimated $1.2 billion.

