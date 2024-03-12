$250,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Greenwood convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS — If you recently bought a Powerball ticket in Greenwood, you may want to take a second look.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, a recent Powerball ticket bought at Casey's General Store at 2105 E. County Line Road in Greenwood is a $250,000 winner from Monday night's drawing.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 5x.

The winning Powerball number were 1-3-7-16-66 with the Powerball number being 5.

Hoosier Lottery says the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, March 13, is an estimated $559 million.