28-year-old man saved his girlfriend's life before he drowned at a Michigan City beach

MICHIGAN CITY — When a woman struggled to swim in the water of a northwest Indiana beach, her boyfriend saved her before going under and not resurfacing.

Donald Turner, 28, was visiting Washington Park beach from Portage with his girlfriend on Monday afternoon.

When Turner's girlfriend began to struggle in the water, he went to her aid and was able to get her to safety. Moments later, he disappeared under the waves and did not resurface.

The Michigan City Fire Department was called to the beach at 4:38 p.m. on calls of a missing person in the water.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a nearby swimmer located the 28-year-old's body a short distance away from where he was last seen.

He was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of this report, Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the cause of the drowning.