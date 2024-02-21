5-year-old Indiana girl dies after being found trapped under sand in Florida

BROWARD COUNTY, Florida — A 5-year-old Fort Wayne, Indiana girl has died after being found trapped under sand in Broward County, Florida on Tuesday.

According to Broward County officials, crews responded to a report of two children trapped in the sand in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

On scene, emergency personnel located two siblings, 9-year-old Maddox Mattingly and his 5-year-old sister, Sloan Mattingly.

Later in the day on Tuesday, Sloan Mattingly died. Her brother survived.

According to police, the children were in Florida on vacation with their parents. The pair were digging a hole in the sand when they were trapped.