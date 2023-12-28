$50,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in Anderson set to expire in 20 days

INDIANAPOLIS — A winning Powerball ticket sold in Anderson in July will expire soon.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 ticket sold at GetGo on 38th Street in Anderson has gone unclaimed and will expire on Jan. 16.

The ticket was for the July 17, 2023 drawing.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 16, 2024, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, July 17, 2023, are: 5-8-9-17-41 with the Powerball of 21.