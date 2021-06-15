$500,000 awarded to 28 domestic violence shelters in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Domestic violence shelters across Indiana now have more money to continue providing potentially life-saving services to survivors of domestic violence and their children.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded $500,000 to 28 shelters around the state through the "Social Services Block" grant.

One of the recipients is "Alternatives Incorporated" in Anderson. The organization received $25,000, which will be used to help pay for things like utilities, food, and maintenance.

"We have just recently expanded our housing services. Before we were an emergency shelter, had some in-house transitional, in the last year had scattered sight and rapid transitional housing," Johna Lee, the CEO of Alternatives Incorporated, said. "We now are better able to meet the needs of survivors. It's not just a one-stop thing, we have a variety of programs to help, and non-residential is also a piece of that."

Alternatives Incorporated primarily services Madison, Hancock, Henry, Tipton, Hamilton, and Marion Counties.