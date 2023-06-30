61-year-old Indiana woman found dead in national park in Utah amid high temperatures

MOAB, UTAH — An Indiana woman was found dead at a campground in a national park in Utah while most of the country is experiencing heat advisories.

On Wednesday, Grand County Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive female in “Willow Flat Campground at the Island in the Sky district” of Canyonlands National Park.

National Park Service rangers, Grand County EMS and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene where the woman was pronounced dead.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released, but the National Park Service confirmed she was a 61-year-old from Indiana.

Although police are still investigating the exact cause of her death, the area was extremely hot due to a heat wave most of the country is experiencing.

According to the National Weather Service, one-third of the United States is under a heat advisory or heat warning. More than 80% of the U.S. population will see a high above 90 degrees over the next week.