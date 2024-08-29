ACLU of Indiana sues Indiana University over new ‘Expressive Activity Policy’

BLOOMINGTON — The ACLU of Indiana is suing Indiana University over a new policy that limits expressive activity on the school’s campus.

The “Expressive Activity Policy” went into effect on Aug. 1, 2024, and states expressive activity is prohibited on university grounds from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. It applies to all students, employees, and visitors.

WATCH | 33 arrested during Gaza protests on Indiana University's campus

33 arrested during Gaza protests on Indiana University's campus

Students who violate the new policy could be suspended or expelled, while staff could face termination.

The ACLU lawsuit argues that the “Expressive Activity Policy” is overly broad and violates the First Amendment.

“IU has approved a new policy that prohibits all expressive activity if it takes place between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., even if the activity is not at all disruptive, such as standing silently, holding a sign, wearing a t-shirt with a communicative message, or discussing current events with friends,” Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director, said. “The protections of the First Amendment do not end at 11:00 p.m., only to begin again at 6:00 a.m.”

PREVIOUS | ACLU of Indiana sues Indiana University over campus bans resulting from protests (wrtv.com)

In a statement, IU said it does not comment on litigation.

Read the ACLU’s lawsuit below: