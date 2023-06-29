AES requests $17 rate hike starting in summer 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is asking state regulators to raise electric bills in Indiana next summer.

The rate increase would cost customers on average about $17 per month. If approved it would take effect in Summer 2024.

This is the first base rate increase request in five years for AES.

The company says the request is to offset inflation and rising operational costs now and in the future.

This rate increase request is separate from the rate reduction requests filed by AES due to lower fuel prices.

Earlier this month, AES requested a reduction in the fuel adjustment charge for a third straight quarter.

If that rate decrease for fuel adjustment is approved, bills will drop by about $6 a month starting in September.