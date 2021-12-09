Afghan refugee donation National Guard sites to close Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — After more than 1.6 million items were donated to help Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury, the eight National Guard collection sites will close Friday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says after an outpouring of support, there is a surplus of some items and plans are in the works to provide resources to resettled refugees.

The donation program launched in September.

Camp Atterbury is expected to house evacuees through the end of January. As of Dec. 1, more than 300 Afghans have been resettled in Indiana with the potential for up to a total of 700 to be resettled in Indiana in the coming weeks.

The Camp Atterbury Rail Deployment Facility, at 5921 Schoolhouse Road in Franklin, Ind., 46131, will continue to accept donations until the end of January 2022.

The National Guard armories who are collecting donations through Friday are: