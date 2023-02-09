AG Todd Rokita, others suing ATF regarding new rule for stabilizing braces

WASHINGTON — Attorneys general in multiple states, including Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, have filed a federal lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The lawsuit says new regulations related to stabilizing braces contradict more than a decade of agency practice.

"The ATF repeatedly issued letter rulings assuring manufacturers and the public that attaching a stabilizing brace would not alter the statutory or regulatory classification of a pistol or other firearm," the lawsuit reads.

Rokita says the new regulations require anyone using pistols with stabilizing braces to provide their fingerprints to the ATF, be registered in a federal database and pay applicable taxes, among other things.

“As long as I’m attorney general, we will never willingly cede Hoosiers’ cherished liberties to the whims of federal bureaucrats,” Attorney General Rokita said in a news release. “This is a clear case of overreach by the executive branch, and we fully expect to prevail in this lawsuit.”

You can read the full lawsuit by clicking here.