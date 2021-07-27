Air quality alert issued for parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The state has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday.

Higher ozone levels are in store for four Indiana regions, according to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management:

Central Indiana – Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Shelby

Southeast Indiana – Clark, Floyd

Southwest Indiana – Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick

West Central Indiana – Vigo, Carroll, Tippecanoe

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combined with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors. Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

The IDEM states that Tuesday would be a good day to:

Walk, bike, or work from home when possible.

Combine errands into one trip.

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m.

This air quality alert comes about four days after the last air quality alert issued due to wildfire smoke.