Watch
NewsState News

Actions

Amy Coney Barrett, husband sell their longtime Indiana home

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Amy Coney Barrett
Posted at 4:36 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 16:36:04-04

SOUTH BEND (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and her husband have sold their northern Indiana home to a University of Notre Dame professor as their large family prepares for a move to the Washington, D.C., area.

Jesse Barrett says he and the couple’s seven children plan to join Coney Barrett in the Washington area in time for the start of the coming school year, leaving their longtime South Bend home behind.

The couple’s broker with Irish Realty, Pat McCullough, tells the South Bend Tribune that the Barretts accepted a Notre Dame professor’s purchase offer within about two weeks of listing the brick, six-bedroom, 4,232-square-foot home for $899,900.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Stream WRTV anytime!