Atrium at West Baden Springs Hotel closed indefinitely due to hail damage

Provided By: French Lick Resorts
The atrium of West Baden Springs Hotel.
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 10:35:54-04

FRENCH LICK — As storms swept across central and south central Indiana on Sunday, many have been left with a lengthy clean up.

While it isn't believed a tornado hit French Lick, the community still suffered extensive damage from hail during the storms.

The historic atrium at West Baden Springs Hotel will be part of the lengthy cleanup.

According to a tweet from the resort, the atrium sustained significant hail damage and will need time for repairs.

The hotel will remain open to guests, however.

In 1974, West Baden Springs Hotel was declared a National Historic Landmark.

