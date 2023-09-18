Attorney General Todd Rokita facing discipline charges for comments on Dr. Caitlin Bernard

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court's Disciplinary Commission has filed charges against Attorney General Todd Rokita over comments he made on a national talk show regarding an investigation into a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl.

Rokita, according to documents filed Monday by the commission, violated confidentiality laws when he told Fox News talk show host Jesse Watters that his office was investigating IU Health OBGYN, Dr. Caitlin Bernard.

"By making public comments about the investigation of Dr. Bernard prior to filing an administrative complaint with the medical licensing board, respondent, violated the confidentiality requirements," wrote Adrienne Meiring, the commission's executive director.

Shortly after the fall of Roe v. Wade, Bernard drew national attention after last year after she told a newspaper reporter that she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim who from Ohio who came here for the procedure.

The commission is seeking to sanction Rokita's law license over several public comments including his July 13, 2022, interview with Watters in which he called Bernard an "abortion activist acting as a doctor" with a "history of failing to report."

State law bars the attorney general from discussing an investigation into a doctor's alleged misconduct before that doctor has been officially charged, the commission said.

Rokita's office filed charges against Bernard on Nov. 30, 2022.

The commission also claims that Rokita's "comments caused irreparable harm to Dr. Bernard's reputation" and "caused additional systems and logistical issues for the medical licensing board to navigate."

If Rokita is found to have violated the law, he could see sanctions ranging from a private reprimand to a revocation or suspension of his law license.

Rokita has the right to respond to the charges. Before any decision is made, Rokita and the commission will have an opportunity to present their arguments during a trial-like hearing.

The Indiana Supreme Court justices will ultimately determine whether Roikita violated the law and will determine any punishment he might receive.

