Baby safely surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE — A newborn infant was surrendered Sunday in a Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in Clarksville.

The baby box was unveiled Oct. 16, 2020, according to a news release from Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

"On the morning of May 2, 2021, a beautiful new born baby was safely surrendered to the Clarksville Fire Department's Safe Haven Baby Box," Clarksville Fire Department Chief Brandon Skaggs said. "The parent or parents of the child made a choice based on love and grace. With a dedicated team and available resources this choice has provided hope, love, and a life for this child."

There have been a total of 55 baby boxes placed throughout Indiana since 2016.

Infants surrendered under Indiana's Safe Haven Law are placed in the custody of the state's Department of Child Services after they are released from the hospital. The process then begins to find an adoptive family within 30-45 days.

