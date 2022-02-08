BBB: Beware of romance scams this Valentine's Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Valentine's Day is almost here and while you could find love online, criminals are also trolling the internet looking for people they can scam out of their money.

Jennifer Adamany with the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana says while online dating has made it easier to meet new people, it can also make it easier for scammers.

Most romance scams start with fake profiles on online dating sites created by stealing photos and text from real accounts or elsewhere.

The BBB's 2020 Risk Report showed those who became victims of romance scams were 55-64 years old and most were women.

The BBB shared the following tips:

Tips to Spot This Scam:

Too hot to be true. Scammers offer up good-looking photos and tales of financial success. Be honest with yourself about who would be genuinely interested. If they seem “too perfect,” your alarm bells should ring.

In a hurry to get off the site. Catfishers will try very quickly to get you to move to communicating through email, messenger, or phone.

Moving fast. A catfisher will begin speaking of a future together and tell you they love you quickly. They often say they’ve never felt this way before.

Talk about trust. Catfishers will start manipulating you with talk about trust and how important it is. This will often be a first step to asking you for money.

Don’t want to meet. Be wary of someone who always has an excuse to postpone meeting because they say they are traveling or live overseas or are in the military.

Suspect language. If the person you are communicating with claims to be from your home town but has poor spelling or grammar, uses overly flowery language, or uses phrases that don’t make sense, that’s a red flag.

Hard luck stories. Before moving on to asking you for money, the scammer may hint at financial troubles like heat being cut off or a stolen car or a sick relative, or they may share a sad story from their past (death of parents or spouse, etc.).

Protect Yourself From this Scam: