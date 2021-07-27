Biden's US attorney picks include historic firsts in Indiana

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating eight new leaders for U.S. attorney positions, including in the office overseeing the prosecutions of defendants in the Capitol insurrection.

If confirmed, Biden's nominees would run offices in the District of Columbia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Washington state. Most would be historic firsts, including the first Black or female attorneys to lead their districts.

In Indiana, Biden nominated Zachary Myers to be the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, which is the office in Indianapolis.

Myers has been an assistant U.S. Attorney in Maryland, but he previously worked out of the Indianapolis office.

Myers is the son of Dr. Woody Myers who was the democratic candidate for Indiana governor last year.

Biden also nominated Clifford Johnson to be the U.S. Attorney for Indiana's north district.

If they are confirmed, Myers and Johnson would be the first two Black U.S. Attorneys in Indiana's history.

The nominees announced Monday come as the Justice Department continues to round out its leadership team under Attorney General Merrick Garland, who recently visited Chicago to announce an initiative cracking down on violent crime and gun trafficking. The Justice Department's 93 U.S. attorneys are likely to be central to that effort.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.