Watch
NewsState News

Actions

Big jump in Indiana budget surplus triggering tax refund

items.[0].image.alt
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 10: Manuel Alvarez (R) helps Ricardo Guido with his taxes at Latino Taxes April 10, 2007 in Oakland, California. U.S. taxpayers are rushing to meet the Tuesday, April 17th deadline for filing their 2006 taxes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Tax filing
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 17:43:59-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A big jump in Indiana’s state tax collections will result in a refund for taxpayers, although they’ll have to wait for that money.

State officials announced Wednesday that overall tax revenue grew 14% over the past year as collections bounced back stronger than expected from the COVID-19 pandemic recession. That pushed state government’s cash reserves to a record-high $3.9 billion as of June 30.

That will trigger the state’s automatic taxpayer refund process for the first time since 2012.

Officials say about $545 million will be refunded to taxpayers as a credit on their state tax returns submitted next year.

Officials won’t determine the new refund size until later this year when they know the number of 2020 tax Indiana filers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Stream WRTV anytime!