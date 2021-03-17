Menu

Bipartisan police reform bill heads to Indiana governor

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Police hold the line as a teargas canister thrown back by protesters smokes during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department, Saturday, May 30, 2020, downtown in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 8:48 AM, Mar 17, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bipartisan bill aimed at increasing police accountability and enacting criminal justice reform in Indiana is headed to the governor's desk after getting unanimous approval from the state Senate.

House Bill 1006 includes provisions for mandatory de-escalation training and misdemeanor penalties for officers who turn off body cameras with intent to conceal. It also bans chokeholds in certain circumstances.

The bill will also establish a procedure for the law enforcement training board to decertify officers who commit misconduct. And it would ease the sharing of employment records between police departments, thus helping to stop "wandering officers" from moving jobs.

