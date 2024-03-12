Bobcats can be hunted with a license under new Indiana law

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill creating a new huntable animal in Indiana.

Under Senate Bill 241, bobcats will become a huntable animal in Indiana beginning on July 1, 2024.

The bill gives the Indiana DNR until July 1, 2025 to adopt rules and license fees for bobcat hunting.

The bill includes language with guidelines for licensing fees – beginning with Indiana residents paying $15 to take a bobcat.

According to the DNR, bobcats have been reported from almost every Indiana county but are most common in southern and west-central Indiana. A study conducted by the DNR in south-central Indiana revealed that bobcats are capable of dispersing up to 100 miles from where they were born.

The bill was authored by senators Scott Baldwin, Michael Crider and Chris Garten.