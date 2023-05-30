Body of escaped Ohio inmate pulled from Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. — A body pulled from the Ohio River in Kentucky on Sunday afternoon has been identified as escaped Ohio inmate Bradley Gillespie, Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney said at a press conference.

Gillespie's body was pulled from the riverfront in Henderson, Kentucky, which is near Evansville, Indiana.

"Today I believe we have closure to our five-day manhunt," McKinney said.

Gillespie, 50, was one of two inmates that escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima on May 23. The other inmate, James Lee, was arrested by Henderson police early May 24 near the Indiana-Kentucky border.

The now-deceased inmate had been in prison since 2016 after being convicted of a double murder.

Both Lee and Gillespie were able to escape the prison after concealing themselves in a dumpster, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC).

As ODRC conducts an internal investigation into the escape, four employees — one major and three correction officers — were placed on paid administrative leave. ODRC said additional employees could be placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

It's unclear at this time if any of those employees will be fired.