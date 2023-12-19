Community Health reaches $345 million settlement with United States for false claims act violations

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network, based out of Indianapolis, has reached a historic settlement with the United States after a complaint filed by the United States Department of Justice claimed the healthcare network of violating the False Claims Act.

According to court documents, the Department of Justice claimed Community Health management began an illegal scheme in 2008 and 2009 that recruited physicians for employment with the purpose of collecting "downstream referrals."

As a result, the healthcare network will pay the United States $345 million.

The complaint alleged, Community Health physicians were paid bonuses directly tied to the number of referrals they would submit — which violates The Stark Law. These bonuses pushed the levels of pay of physicians, such as cardiologists, breast surgeons and more, well beyond a fair market value, according to the complaint.

The level of pay of physicians is to remain at fair market level to avoid physicians from making medical decisions with their own finances in mind.

“Hoosier Medicare patients deserve to know that their care is based on their medical needs, not their doctor’s financial gain. When doctors refer patients for CT scans, mammograms, or any other medical service, those patients should know the doctor is putting their medical interests first and not their profit margins,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The United States alleged that Community Health Network overpaid its doctors, and that it paid doctors bonuses based on the amount of extra money the hospital was able to bill Medicare through doctor referrals. Such compensation arrangements erode patient trust and incentivize unnecessary medical services that waste taxpayer dollars."

The complaint against Community Health Network initially stemmed from a 2014 whistleblower complaint from former Community Health Network Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Fischer.

Community Health provided the following statement to WRTV.