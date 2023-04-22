Watch Now
Conservation Officers seek information from public in death investigation

Posted at 7:23 PM, Apr 22, 2023
WARRICK COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a body was discovered Saturday morning at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in Warrick County.

A sightseer located the body and immediately contacted authorities at 7:30 a.m. Warrick County is about 30 minutes northeast of Evansville.

The Warrick County Coroner’s Office has taken possession of the body. The victim’s identity is being withheld until their family is notified.

Conservation Officers are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Warrick County Dispatch at 812-897-1200.

