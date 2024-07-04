Cops Cycling for Survivors will make trip through Indiana in memory of fallen officers

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WEVV) — Two area fallen law-enforcement officers will be honored this month by a yearly traveling tradition by statewide honor bike cyclists.

Cops Cycling for Survivors annual bike ride will start in Indianapolis on Monday, July 8th. The 23rd annual ride will go through Indiana, riding in memory of Indiana's fallen law enforcement heroes and letting the survivors know they aren't forgotten.

The group will be in the area, starting on July 15th when they will ride from Terre Haute to Evansville, to remember the memory of Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker. Deputy Hacker passed away on March 2nd, 2023 while in a training session from natural causes due to "Sickle Cell Trait."

On July 16th, the group will travel from Evansville to Tell City to honor Sgt. Heather Glenn of the Tell City Police Department. Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 2, 2023 while responding to a domestic dispute at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

Cops Cycling for Survivors bike ride consist of active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, law enforcement family members and friends of law enforcement riding along Indiana's borders to raise funds and awareness for fallen law enforcement officers. Pictures of Deputy Hacker and Sgt. Glenn will be on a truck, along with 5 other fallen Hoosier officers, thoughout the bike ride.